IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Live Score Updates: Pitch report and toss coming up as Gujarat face Chennai

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai meet Gujarat who are currently at the top of the table with 18 points from 12 games and a win on Sunday will more or less secure them a top-2 finish, which means they will get an extra chance of making it to the final. Lying at the second-last spot, defending champions CSK are out of the competition and will play for pride in their remaining two games.

In their last outing, Chennai faced an embarrassing 5-wicket defeat from Mumbai Indians. And, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by a 62-run margin. Follow live score and updates of CSK vs GT from Mumbai below.