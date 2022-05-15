IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Live Score Updates: Pitch report and toss coming up as Gujarat face Chennai

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai meet Gujarat who are currently at the top of the table with 18 points from 12 games and a win on Sunday will more or less secure them a top-2 finish, which means they will get an extra chance of making it to the final. Lying at the second-last spot, defending champions CSK are out of the competition and will play for pride in their remaining two games.
In their last outing, Chennai faced an embarrassing 5-wicket defeat from Mumbai Indians. And, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by a 62-run margin. Follow live score and updates of CSK vs GT from Mumbai below.
Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana/Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary/Rajvardhan Hangargekar/KM Asif
CSK, meanwhile, have endured a nightmarish season with nothing working for them from the start. MS Dhoni’s decision to hand over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja backfired as the all-rounder never looked in his comfort zone with the responsibility, forcing him to return the leadership mantle to the talismanic stumper.
GT’s main strength is their potent bowling attack, comprising world-class bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. Shami, the team’s highest taker with 16 scalps, has been lethal upfront, while Ferguson’s ability to generate pace is a cause of concern for any batting line-up.
GT ensured their play-offs berth after a comprehensive 62-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, CSK slumped to a five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians. The credit for GT’s phenomenal run in their opening season largely goes to their ability to fight back from adverse situations.
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans lock horns in the first match of Sunday. This is the 62nd match of IPL 2022 and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Stay tuned for all live updates as we build up to the match.