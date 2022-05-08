IPL 2022 CSK vs DC playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will CSK turn the tables around?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (CSK vs DC) Players List: Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.

DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

CSK vs DC IPL 2022 Match Details:

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place on May 8, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. CSK vs DC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

CSK vs DC IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an evening game, dew will create problems for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 160 can be difficult.

CSK vs DC IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Chennai and Delhi, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent.

CSK vs DC IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

Chennai Super Kings XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently topping the points table, followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Delhi Capitals (DC) are fifth followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at sixth place in the IPL 2022 points table. They are followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) at 7th, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at 8th, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at 9th and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the last spot in the points tally.