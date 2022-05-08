scorecardresearch
IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Score Updates: Dhoni’s Chennai battle Pant’s Delhi in Mumbai

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points while CSK are 9th.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 8, 2022 6:30:35 pm
IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Today: CSK vs DC.

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.

DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

Follow live score and updates of CSK vs DC from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

18:27 (IST)08 May 2022
CSK vs DC: Probable XI's!

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorious/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh/Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

DC Probable XI: David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

18:13 (IST)08 May 2022
CSK vs DC: Covid at Delhi camp!

As per Indian board IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms. Delhi Capitals is scheduled to meet Chennai Super Kings today evening at DY Patil Stadium for their league game. Delhi are placed fifth in the IPL points table and have won five games while have lost five.

18:09 (IST)08 May 2022
On morning of crucial game against CSK, DC team member tests Covid-19 positive!

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a bad start to their match day with one of their net bowler testing positive. It is learnt that DC has decided to isolate the player alongwith another bowler who was sharing room with him. (Read More)

18:07 (IST)08 May 2022
CSK vs DC: DC batting!

Prithvi Shaw has failed to live up to his talent this season, garnering just 259 runs from nine games at an average of 28.77. His replacement in the last match, Mandeep Singh hasn’t fared well either with just 18 runs from three outings. And it remains to be seen whether DC opt for Shaw again to partner Warner, which in any case, would be best suited for the team.

18:03 (IST)08 May 2022
CSK vs DC: CSK chance!

Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, are mathematically still there in the tournament although their chances of making it to the play-offs are almost non-existent. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is placed in the penultimate position with just six points from 10 games and need to win all its remaining games and depend on results of other matches to progress to the next stage.

17:55 (IST)08 May 2022
CSK vs DC: Purple cap!

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan and Wanindu Hasaranga. (Read More)

17:46 (IST)08 May 2022
CSK vs DC: Orange cap!

This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 618 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (451), Shikhar Dhawan (369), David Warner (356) and Quinton De Kock (344). (Read More)

17:37 (IST)08 May 2022
CSK vs DC: Points table!

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently topping the points table, followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (Read More)

17:25 (IST)08 May 2022
CSK vs DC: Hello!

Hello and Welcome to the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Hera are the squads:

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today: Delhi clash with Chennai in Mumbai

