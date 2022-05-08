IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Score Updates: Dhoni’s Chennai battle Pant’s Delhi in Mumbai

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.

DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

Follow live score and updates of CSK vs DC from Mumbai below.