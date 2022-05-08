IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Score Updates: Dhoni’s Chennai battle Pant’s Delhi in Mumbai

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.
DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.
Follow live score and updates of CSK vs DC from Mumbai below.
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorious/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh/Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
DC Probable XI: David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed
As per Indian board IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms. Delhi Capitals is scheduled to meet Chennai Super Kings today evening at DY Patil Stadium for their league game. Delhi are placed fifth in the IPL points table and have won five games while have lost five.
Delhi Capitals (DC) had a bad start to their match day with one of their net bowler testing positive. It is learnt that DC has decided to isolate the player alongwith another bowler who was sharing room with him. (Read More)
Prithvi Shaw has failed to live up to his talent this season, garnering just 259 runs from nine games at an average of 28.77. His replacement in the last match, Mandeep Singh hasn’t fared well either with just 18 runs from three outings. And it remains to be seen whether DC opt for Shaw again to partner Warner, which in any case, would be best suited for the team.
Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, are mathematically still there in the tournament although their chances of making it to the play-offs are almost non-existent. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is placed in the penultimate position with just six points from 10 games and need to win all its remaining games and depend on results of other matches to progress to the next stage.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan and Wanindu Hasaranga. (Read More)
This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 618 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (451), Shikhar Dhawan (369), David Warner (356) and Quinton De Kock (344). (Read More)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently topping the points table, followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (Read More)
Hello and Welcome to the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.