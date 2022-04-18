IPL Covid scare: DC player tests positive, team postpones travel to Pune till another round of RT-PCR testing

A Delhi Capitals player has tested positive for the coronavirus during a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Monday morning. The Indian Express understands that the cricketer in question is an overseas acquisition who has complained of headache and slight fever.

The development has prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to advise Delhi Capitals to put their departure to Pune on hold till a fresh round of RT-PCR Testing on Monday.

If the positive result is confirmed by the RT-PCR test, it will be the third such case in the DC camp.

On Friday, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tested positive and a day later, a masseur tested was shown to be infected. Both were separated from the rest of the team.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to meet Punjab Kings at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The biggest worry for the Indian board is to stop the virus from spreading across the teams and they are now working to chalk out another plan.

On Saturday, for the Delhi Capitals-Royal Challengers Bangalore game, the Indian board had instructed that there would be no handshakes or hugging between players of both the teams to avoid any possible transmission.

The players from different teams usually congregate for a chat after games before they disperse. The Delhi players were advised to maintain social distancing during chats and the use of masks has been recommended. The non-playing team members watching the game from the stands have been requested to wear face masks throughout the match, except when eating or drinking.