IPL 2022: Covid-19 hit Delhi Capitals to face Punjab Kings at Brabourne

The Covid-19 hit Delhi Capitals will face Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Tuesday. The match was earlier scheduled to be played at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The decision has been taken to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.

“The change of venue has been triggered due to five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent,” BCCI said in a statement.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for Covid, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp

The five Delhi Capitals members who were tested Covid-19 positive are:

Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15)

Chetan Kumar – Sports Massage Therapist (tested positive on April 16)

Mitchell Marsh – Player (tested positive on April 18)

Dr Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (tested positive on April 18)

Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (tested positive on April 18)

“The Covid positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative, they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble,” BCCI said in the statement.

“From April 16 onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19 have returned negative.

“The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th,” it added.

However, the other squad members returned negative tests on Monday and all IPL stakeholders will be hoping it stays that when another round of testing is conducted on Tuesday.

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Pant headline a powerful Delhi Capitals line up against a Punjab unit that boasts of Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan.

As both teams eye a return to winning ways, the batting unit that does well could be the difference.

Punjab could be bolstered by the return of regular skipper Mayank Agarwal, who missed the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to a toe injury.