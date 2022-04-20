IPL 2022: BCCI changes venue for DC vs RR match after Covid outbreak

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India declared a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capital vs Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22, 2022.

The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper, Mr. Tim Seifert, returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing.

The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today.

A second foreign player from the Delhi Capitals squad has tested positive for Covid-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon, the sixth such case in the camp. The Indian cricket board will have another round of testing before Delhi Capitals’ game against Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is the other DC player to test positive and had to be hospitalised. He played on Saturday against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The other members of the Delhi Capitals contingent to test positive for Covid-19 include team physio Patrick Farhart.