Cementing team spirit: Chennai Super Kings players take part in unique team building exercise

For every team to function properly, they need to gel well together as a unit. Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings are no different. In a short video released by the franchise on Tuesday, the CSK players were seen building some structures with the help of bricks and cement.

Head coach Stephen Fleming quipped,” In coaching, team building is very important, so we are doing team building.” A lot of CSK players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, skipper Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa and Dwayne Bravo were seen in the video using all sorts of tools as well as their hands to apply cement on bricks, in a team building exercise.

Chennai had a rather disappointing start to this edition’s IPL season, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets in the opener on Saturday.

Invited to bat, CSK rode on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s unbeaten fifty and contributions from skipper Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out) and Robin Uthappa (28) to manage a modest 131 for five.

Dhoni, playing for the first time after 12 seasons without wearing the captain’s armband, slammed seven fours and a six in his 38-ball innings.

In reply, KKR overhauled the target, scoring 133 for four in 18.3 overs.

For KKR, Umesh Yadav snapped two wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) and Andre Russell (1/38) also kept things in check as CSK found the going tough at the Wankhede stadium.

Dwayne Bravo was the most successful bowler for CSK, snapping 3 for 20 in his quota of four overs. Mitchell Santner (1/31) took one.