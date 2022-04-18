IPL 2022: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal complete 4 runs by running between wickets

In one of the most unique scenarios seen in IPL history, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler and his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal completed four runs by running between the wickets, without the assist of an overthrow.

In the last ball of the 3rd over, Umesh Yadav’s delivery was squeezed wide of backward point. Venkatesh Iyer gave a chase and saved a boundary but the batters in the crease had already completed four runs by running, with the 4th one being a tight affair.

Ultimately a weak throw ensured that Jos Buttler got in with a full-length dive beating the breaking of the stumps.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to field after winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Royals made three changes, bringing in fast bowlers Obed McCoy and Trent Boult alongside Indian batter Karun Nair. For KKR, pacer Shivam Mavi was picked in place of Aman Khan.