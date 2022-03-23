IPL 2022: BCCI set to welcome fans back to the stadiums

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to welcome fans back to the stadiums in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from March 26.

The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune with a spectators occupancy rate of 25% as per Covid-19 protocols. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later.

Four-times winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with two-times champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26th.

“This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic,” BCCI said in a statement.

“Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time.”

Fans can buy tickets starting March 23rd from 12 PM onwards for the league phase of the tournament on the official website http://www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on http://www.BookMyShow.com.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.

The IPL will be a ten-team affair this season after the Indian board added two new teams: Ahmedabad’s Gujarat’s Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches) totalling to 70 league matches, followed by the 4 playoff matches. Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away).

To decide on the above, teams have been assigned in two virtual groups based on the number of IPL Championships won followed by the number of Final matches played by the respective teams.