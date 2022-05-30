IPL 2022 Award Winners: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Fairplay and other award winners

May 30, 2022 1:09:43 am
IPL 2022 Award Winners: Debutants Gujarat Titans were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions on Sunday after they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final in Ahmedabad. Opting to bat first, 2008 champions Rajasthan never got going and posted a below-par 130-9 with Jos Buttler, this IPL’s leading scorer, top scoring for them with a rather subdued 39. Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya (3-17) led by example with the ball, dismissing counterpart Sanju Samson, opener Buttler and Rajasthan’s middle-order lynchpin Shimron Hetmyer. Pandya shone with the bat too, scoring 34 and forging a 63-run stand with Shubman Gill to help Gujarat overcome a slow start to their chase. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat’s victory with a six and with 11 balls to spare.
3⃣ Wickets
3⃣4⃣ Runs In The Chase
Captain @hardikpandya7 led from the front & delivered the goods with bat & ball and bagged the Player of the Match award as @gujarat_titans clinched the #TATAIPL 2022 title. 👏 👏 #GTvRR
Best of Express Premium
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/8QjB0bmXZ7 pic.twitter.com/45BuUh3qqS
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022
Here is a look at various award winners after the final match in Ahmedabad:
IPL 2022 champions – Gujarat Titans
Emerging player of the season – Umran Malik
Super Striker of the season – Dinesh Karthik
Game changer of the season – Jos Buttler
Perfect Catch of the Season – Evin Lewis
Purple cap – Yuzvendra Chahal
Orange cap – Jos Buttler
.@josbuttler dazzled with the bat & slammed 8⃣6⃣3⃣ runs to bag the @aramco Orange Cap.👌 👌@yuzi_chahal scalped 2⃣7⃣ wickets to top the bowling charts to bag the @aramco Purple Cap. 👍 👍
Congratulations to the two for powering @rajasthanroyals to the #TATAIPL 2022 Final. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jZP66cDx5b
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022
Most Valuable Player – Jos Buttler
Super Striker of the Season – Jos Buttler
Fairplay award – Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-