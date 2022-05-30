IPL 2022 Award Winners: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Fairplay and other award winners

Captain @hardikpandya7 led from the front & delivered the goods with bat & ball and bagged the Player of the Match award as @gujarat_titans clinched the #TATAIPL 2022 title. 👏 👏 #GTvRR

Here is a look at various award winners after the final match in Ahmedabad:

IPL 2022 champions – Gujarat Titans

Emerging player of the season – Umran Malik

Super Striker of the season – Dinesh Karthik

Game changer of the season – Jos Buttler

Perfect Catch of the Season – Evin Lewis

Purple cap – Yuzvendra Chahal

Orange cap – Jos Buttler

.@josbuttler dazzled with the bat & slammed 8⃣6⃣3⃣ runs to bag the @aramco Orange Cap.👌 👌@yuzi_chahal scalped 2⃣7⃣ wickets to top the bowling charts to bag the @aramco Purple Cap. 👍 👍

