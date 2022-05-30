scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
IPL 2022 Award Winners: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Fairplay and other award winners

Complete list of award winners at IPL 2022 including Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Best Catch, Emerging Player, MVP.

By: Sports Desk |
May 30, 2022 1:09:43 am
IPL 2022 Award Winners: Jos Buttler stole the show with the majority of the awards.

IPL 2022 Award Winners: Debutants Gujarat Titans were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions on Sunday after they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final in Ahmedabad. Opting to bat first, 2008 champions Rajasthan never got going and posted a below-par 130-9 with Jos Buttler, this IPL’s leading scorer, top scoring for them with a rather subdued 39. Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya (3-17) led by example with the ball, dismissing counterpart Sanju Samson, opener Buttler and Rajasthan’s middle-order lynchpin Shimron Hetmyer. Pandya shone with the bat too, scoring 34 and forging a 63-run stand with Shubman Gill to help Gujarat overcome a slow start to their chase. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat’s victory with a six and with 11 balls to spare.

Here is a look at various award winners after the final match in Ahmedabad:

IPL 2022 champions – Gujarat Titans

Emerging player of the season – Umran Malik

Super Striker of the season – Dinesh Karthik

Game changer of the season – Jos Buttler

Perfect Catch of the Season – Evin Lewis

Purple cap – Yuzvendra Chahal

Orange cap – Jos Buttler

Most Valuable Player – Jos Buttler

Fairplay award – Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

