Wednesday, September 22, 2021
IPL 2021: T Natarajan tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of DC-SRH contest

T Natarajan, who is currently asymptomatic, has isolated himself from the rest of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad.

Updated: September 22, 2021 3:47:48 pm
T Natarajan became an overnight sensation with his yorkers at death during IPL 2020. (File)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test ahead of his team’s IPL 2021 encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. Despite the positive test, the match will go ahead in Dubai.

The 30-year-old, who is currently asymptomatic, has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. Six close contacts of the player have also been placed in isolation.

As per a release, all-rounder Vijay Shankar, team manager Vijay Kumar, physiotherapist Shyam Sundar J, doctor Anjana Vannan, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar, and net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan have been identified as close contacts.

“The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5 AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative,” added a statement.

The IPL 2021 resumed on Sunday after it had to be halted in May due to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble when the event was being staged in India.

