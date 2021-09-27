IPL 2021, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan Royals look to keep play-off hopes alive

IPL 2021, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals look to return to winning ways against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday and keep their play-offs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League.

RR are currently placed seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses. In the second leg of the T20 league, RR defeated Punjab Kings by two runs before losing by 33 runs against table toppers Delhi Capitals on Saturday. SRH, on the other hand, lost by eight wickets and five runs against DC and Punjab, respectively, post IPL’s the resumption in the UAE. Come Monday, RR would definitely fancy their chances against SRH in the battle of strugglers.

Match begins at 7:30 pm