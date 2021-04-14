IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 SRH vs RCB Live Streaming: David Warner and Virat Kohli lead the two sides (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2021 SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will be seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Surnrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

While RCB began their campaign with a morale-boosting win over five-time defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue, the David Warner-led SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener.

Having put up a decent performance in the first game, RCB will be strengthened further when the immensely-talented Devdutt Padikkal makes the team after his recovery from COVID-19.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in India?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms. You can catch live updates on indianexpress.com.