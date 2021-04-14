scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Latest news
Live now

IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: David Warner’s SRH looking for first win

IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Kane Williamson is likely to miss the game as coach Trevor Bayliss said he is yet to regain fitness. Williamson will be a valuable addition to SRH side especially on a tricky Chennai wicket. 

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 14, 2021 6:43:37 pm
ipl, ipl live score, ipl 2021, ipl live match, live ipl, srh vs rcb, live ipl, ipl 2021 live score, ipl 2021 live match, live score, live cricket online, srh vs rcb live score, srh vs rcb 2021, ipl live cricket score, ipl 2021 live cricket score, srh vs rcb live cricket score, srh vs rcb live Streaming, srh vs rcb live match, star sports, hotstar, hotstar live cricket, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live scoreIPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Live Score: RCB won the IPL opener against MI

IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Match number six of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming will be available on Hotstar. RCB registered a one-run victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL opener whereas SRH lost their first game of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB are unlikely to make one change in their side replacing Shahbaz Ahmed with opener Devdutt Padikkal. Ahmed did not make an impact in the first game with his bowling. Padikkal did not play the first game as he just came back to the camp after recovering from Covid-19.

SRH’s bowling lineup did not live up to its reputation in the first game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most expensive bowler of the lot for SRH. It will be interesting to see whether SRH stick with Mohammad Nabi on a spin-friendly Chennai pitch or include all-rounder Jason Holder in the side. Sandeep Sharma has been impactful against RCB in previous seasons and is expected to be retained in the playing XI as well. Once again, Kane Williamson is likely to miss the game as coach Trevor Bayliss said he is yet to regain fitness. Williamson will be a valuable addition to SRH side especially on a tricky Chennai wicket.

 

Live Blog

 IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Updates:

18:43 (IST)14 Apr 2021
What happened in last season

Hello and welcome to the live blog of sixth game of the tournament to be played between SRH vs RCB. In the last season SRH had the upper hand over RCB. SRH won two out of three games against Virat Kohli's side including the eliminator. RCB will have a chance to avenge their defeat in the playoffs against SRH who are struggling to find the right combination. 

Squads:

RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

SRH: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
x