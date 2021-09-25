IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Updates: PBKS lose both Rahul, Mayank as Powerplay ends

IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Online Updates: Bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to play party-poopers when they take on an equally struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second IPL 2021 match in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Kane Williamson-led side suffered their seventh defeat after being blown away by Delhi Capitals on Wednesday and their play-off chances look less than dim as they have managed just two points after eight games. Punjab, on the other hand, quite inexplicably found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday and will be desperate to find an answer to their problems after being placed seventh with six points from nine matches.