IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Updates: PBKS lose both Rahul, Mayank as Powerplay ends

IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Online Updates: Bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to play party-poopers when they take on an equally struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second IPL 2021 match in Sharjah on Saturday.
The Kane Williamson-led side suffered their seventh defeat after being blown away by Delhi Capitals on Wednesday and their play-off chances look less than dim as they have managed just two points after eight games. Punjab, on the other hand, quite inexplicably found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday and will be desperate to find an answer to their problems after being placed seventh with six points from nine matches.
Rashid Khan in. A very good start of his spell. The wicket is providing proper assist to him. Markram hits a 4 to end the over. Just 6 off it though. PBKS 45/2 after 9 overs.
Holder is keeping it incredibly tight. Gayle and Markram have to do something to get the run rate ticking. A very good over. Just 7 off it. PBKS 39/2 after 8 ovs.
Khaleel Ahmed is brought into the attack. Gayle and Markram haven't yet got going. And Markram has been dropped by Warner. He's not having a good tournament. SRH 32/2 after 7 ovs.
Just 29 runs and 2 big wickets in the powerplay. That was the second lowest runs in the powerplay in this ground. SRH have a great start
Mayank is also gone. PBKS in big trouble. Two for Holder. Takes both openers. Slices the drive, and its a soft dipping catch at mid off. PBKS 27/2 after 4.5 ovs.
Aaaaaand Rahul is gone. Caught by J Suchith off Holder. Gone first ball of Holder's over. PBKS 26/1 after 4.1 ovs
Bhuvneshwar again. Was turning out to be another tight over until a 4 by Rahul in the fifth ball. PBKS slowly adding the runs. PBKS 26/0 after 4 ovs.
Sandeep is bowling very well. Was keeping it impressively tight but gets hit for an unfortunate 4. Just 6 off the over though. PBKS 19/0 after 3 ovs.
Bhuvneshwar to bowl the second over. Bowling at pretty good length. Rahul hits a 4 in the 3rd ball. Tick outside edge. PBKS 7/0 after 1.3 ovs
Sandeep Sharma starts well. Decent first over considering who are batting. Singles keep on coming. PBKS 3/0 after 1 ov.
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in for PBKS. They need a very good start. Sandeep Sharma to start the attack for SRH.
A closer look at tonight's lineups
Punjab Kings XI: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, C Gayle, A Markram, N Pooran, D Hooda, N Ellis, R Bishnoi, M Shami, H Brar, A Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: D Warner, W Saha, K Williamson, M Pandey, K Jadhav, A Samad, J Holder, R Khan, B Kumar, S Sharma, K Ahmed
Allen, Porel, and Rashid out for Kings, with Bishnoi, Gayle and Ellis in. Can the Universe boss and Ellis help turn this around for PBKS?
"There are chances of dew coming in later on and it's a small ground. We will try to restrict them to a low score. it's about staying tight together and making small adjustments.' No changes for SRH in this match.
The coin goes up and Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and they will field first.
Nathan Ellis is making his debut for the PBKS. Who is out, Fabien Allen or Adil Rashid? Let's wait and watch.
Today the teams will be playing on the adjacent surface. There are some spikes on the surface. The pitch is likely to be better than yesterday, but not too dissimilar.
David Warner, who is set to play his 150th IPL match, has scored 943 runs in 20 innings against the Punjab team at an average of 52.39 and a strike rate of 140.12.