IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Updates: PBKS lose both Rahul, Mayank as Powerplay ends

Saturday, September 25, 2021
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 25, 2021 8:16:07 pm
IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Online Updates: Bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to play party-poopers when they take on an equally struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second IPL 2021 match in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Kane Williamson-led side suffered their seventh defeat after being blown away by Delhi Capitals on Wednesday and their play-off chances look less than dim as they have managed just two points after eight games. Punjab, on the other hand, quite inexplicably found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday and will be desperate to find an answer to their problems after being placed seventh with six points from nine matches.

Live Blog

20:14 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Markram finally hits the mark

Rashid Khan in. A very good start of his spell. The wicket is providing proper assist to him. Markram hits a 4 to end the over. Just 6 off it though. PBKS 45/2 after 9 overs.

20:10 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Tight over again

Holder is keeping it incredibly tight. Gayle and Markram have to do something to get the run rate ticking. A very good over. Just 7 off it. PBKS 39/2 after 8 ovs.

20:05 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Punjab slow off the blocks

Khaleel Ahmed is brought into the attack. Gayle and Markram haven't yet got going. And Markram has been dropped by Warner. He's not having a good tournament. SRH 32/2 after 7 ovs.

20:03 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Power lacks in powerplay

Just 29 runs and 2 big wickets in the powerplay. That was the second lowest runs in the powerplay in this ground. SRH have a great start

19:55 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Now, Mayank is also gone

Mayank is also gone. PBKS in big trouble. Two for Holder. Takes both openers. Slices the drive, and its a soft dipping catch at mid off. PBKS 27/2 after 4.5 ovs.

19:51 (IST)25 Sep 2021
KL Rahul is gone

Aaaaaand Rahul is gone. Caught by J Suchith off Holder. Gone first ball of Holder's over. PBKS 26/1 after 4.1 ovs

19:48 (IST)25 Sep 2021
PBKS slowly ticking away

Bhuvneshwar again. Was turning out to be another tight over until a 4 by Rahul in the fifth ball. PBKS slowly adding the runs. PBKS 26/0 after 4 ovs.

19:43 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Sandeep keeps it tight

Sandeep is bowling very well. Was keeping it impressively tight but gets hit for an unfortunate 4. Just 6 off the over though. PBKS 19/0 after 3 ovs.

19:37 (IST)25 Sep 2021
First boundary

Bhuvneshwar to bowl the second over. Bowling at pretty good length. Rahul hits a 4 in the 3rd ball. Tick outside edge. PBKS 7/0 after 1.3 ovs

19:34 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Decent start by Sandeep

Sandeep Sharma starts well. Decent first over considering who are batting. Singles keep on coming. PBKS 3/0 after 1 ov.

19:30 (IST)25 Sep 2021
And it begins

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in for PBKS. They need a very good start. Sandeep Sharma to start the attack for SRH.

19:25 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Pictorial representation

A closer look at tonight's lineups

19:11 (IST)25 Sep 2021
PBKS lineup

Punjab Kings XI: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, C Gayle, A Markram, N Pooran, D Hooda, N Ellis, R Bishnoi, M Shami, H Brar, A Singh

19:08 (IST)25 Sep 2021
SRH lineup:

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: D Warner, W Saha, K Williamson, M Pandey, K Jadhav, A Samad, J Holder, R Khan, B Kumar, S Sharma, K Ahmed

19:07 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Gayle in for PBKS

Allen, Porel, and Rashid out for Kings, with Bishnoi, Gayle and Ellis in. Can the Universe boss and Ellis help turn this around for PBKS?

19:04 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Kane Williamson says:

"There are chances of dew coming in later on and it's a small ground. We will try to restrict them to a low score. it's about staying tight together and making small adjustments.' No changes for SRH in this match.

19:02 (IST)25 Sep 2021
SRH win toss, will bowl first

The coin goes up and Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and they will field first.

19:00 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Debut:

Nathan Ellis is making his debut for the PBKS. Who is out, Fabien Allen or Adil Rashid? Let's wait and watch.

18:46 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Pitch report:

Today the teams will be playing on the adjacent surface. There are some spikes on the surface. The pitch is likely to be better than yesterday, but not too dissimilar. 

18:30 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Will Warner finally fire?

David Warner, who is set to play his 150th IPL match, has scored 943 runs in 20 innings against the Punjab team at an average of 52.39 and a strike rate of 140.12.

KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. (BCCI/IPL)

The Kings were well-placed to win their first IPL game of the UAE leg before committing harakari in the last over bowled by Kartik Tyagi. They lost two wickets and scored just one run while needing four to win against Rajasthan. Despite being packed with excellent Indian and foreign talent, Punjab Kings have regularly messed up games and skipper KL Rahul will have to address their inconsistency. Punjab Kings have also lacked any kind of stability over the last 14 seasons with captains and coaches being changed frequently.  For Sunrisers, it is all about enjoying the remaining few games and ending on a high.

