IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai Indians pray for miracle in last league match

MI's (highly unlikely) road to the play-offs

Can Mumbai Indians still make the playoffs? Not really. But stranger things have happened. Here's the equation for them:

If MI bat first, MI will have to beat SRH by 171 runs to get past KKR’s net run-rate. What's the record for the biggest win (by runs) in the IPL? 146. By MI themselves.

If, however, MI bowl first, there is no way they can reach KKR's net run rate even if they win, and so will be eliminated automatically.