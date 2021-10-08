IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai Indians pray for miracle in last league match

IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: The last league matches of IPL 2021 will be played on Friday. The Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the defending champions still having a theoretical chance of reaching the playoffs. MI will have to beat SRH by 171 runs to get past KKR’s net run-rate, who almost sealed their qualification with a 86-run win on Thursday. If, however, MI bowl first, they will be eliminated automatically.
In the other match being played simultaneously, table-toppers Delhi Capitals will also be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have a theoretical chance of finishing within the top two if they win, but they also have to win by a similar margin to overtake Chennai Super Kings’s net run rate.
Match begins at 7:30 pm IST
Can Mumbai Indians still make the playoffs? Not really. But stranger things have happened. Here's the equation for them:
If MI bat first, MI will have to beat SRH by 171 runs to get past KKR’s net run-rate. What's the record for the biggest win (by runs) in the IPL? 146. By MI themselves.
If, however, MI bowl first, there is no way they can reach KKR's net run rate even if they win, and so will be eliminated automatically.