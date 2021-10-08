IPL 2021, SRH vs MI and RCB vs DC: When and where to watch

The last league matches of IPL 2021 will be played on Friday. The Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the defending champions still having a theoretical chance of reaching the playoffs. MI will have to beat SRH by 171 runs to get past KKR’s net run-rate, who almost sealed their qualification with a 86-run win on Thursday. Table-toppers Delhi Capitals will also be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have a theoretical chance of finishing within the top two if they win, but they also have to win by a similar margin to overtake Chennai Super Kings’s net run rate.

What time will the IPL 2021 matches between SRH vs MI and RCB vs DC begin?

The IPL 2021 matches between SRH vs MI and RCB vs DC are scheduled to take place simultaneously at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where will the IPL 2021 matches between SRH vs MI and RCB vs DC take place?

The IPL 2021 matches between SRH vs MI and RCB vs DC will take place in UAE.

How to watch live IPL 2021 matches between SRH vs MI and RCB vs DC?

The IPL 2021 matches between SRH vs MI and RCB vs DC will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 matches between SRH vs MI and RCB vs DC match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2021 matches between SRH vs MI and RCB vs DC will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.