IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the third match of the ongoing IPL 2021 campaign at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai on Sunday.

After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) racked up wins in the opening two contests, the David Warner-led SRH will aim to kickstart their season on the same note. Hyderabad finished third last season and they will hope to make it to the final on the back of a potent bowling department which will be spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. On the other hand, KKR endured an average season last year, finishing fifth. Alongwith Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik, skipper Eoin Morgan’s form will also be vital for KKR.

When and what time will SRH vs KKR begin?

SRH vs KKR will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 10. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play.

Where will SRH vs KKR be held?

SRH vs KKR will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which channel will telecast SRH vs KKR?

SRH vs KKR will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Gold, Star Gold HD, Star Maa Movies, Asianet Plus, Star Suvarna Plus, and Star Vijay Super.

How to watch the live streaming of SRH vs KKR?

The live streaming of SRH vs KKR will be available on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live commentary on indianexpress.com.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer