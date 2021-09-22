IPL 2021, SRH Vs DC IPL Live Score: Covid cloud hangs over Delhi vs Hyderabad in Dubai

IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals begin the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad bolstered by Shreyas Iyer’s return. Delhi are currently sitting on the second spot, with 12 points from eight games and will look to maintain the form they showed in the first half of the season. On the other hand, Sunrisers are placed at the last spot, with just a solitary win from seven games and six losses.
However, in an unfortunate development Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test ahead of his team’s IPL 2021 encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. Despite the positive test, the match will go ahead in Dubai.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy
The Dubai surface has shown some assistance for the seamers early on and if this continues, pace could play a decisive role with both sides possessing world-class personnel.
As toss time approaches here are some facts. SRH have 2 points from 7 games and a very daunting task awaits them. To have a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs, they will need to win at least 5 from their next 7. Delhi Capitals just need just 2 more wins to be almost certain of a playoff spot.
Delhi Capitals players on their way to the match
The last time Hyderabad faced Delhi in the IPL, Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten 66. Can he come good again?
Here's how the last meeting between the two sides went
The Capitals and Sunrisers have played 19 matches in total. By records, SRH have an upper hand when it comes to wins. Kane Williamson’s side has emerged victorious on 11 occasions while Rishabh Pant’s side has won 8 matches.
Rishabh Pant, who will continue leading the Delhi-based side, will be hoping to kickstart the second leg of IPL 2021 with a win against a struggling Hyderabad outfit. Apart from Ben Dwarshius coming in place of Chris Woakes, DC haven’t lost any other overseas player. But on the other hand, Jonny Bairstow’s absence in the SRH dressing room is a cause of worry for the Orange Army. David Warner will have to shoulder more responsibility now with the likes of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, and Vijay Shankar supporting him in the middle order.
In tonight's match of the Indian Premier League, the second placed Delhi Capitals will take on the bottom placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A few hours before the game, Hyderabad player T Natarajan had tested Covid positive and he has been kept in isolation. The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5 AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative so we are good to go.