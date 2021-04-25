IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Shaw, Dhawan open for Delhi

IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Score: The match is being held in Chennai.

IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on a double-header Sunday.

The David Warner-led unit managed to open their account for the season in their previous clash against Punjab Kings and they will be looking to build some momentum. Kane Williamson’s return to the setup is an added bonus for the team which is currently languishing at the seventh spot on the points table. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant and his men are on a roll, winning four out of five matches. Earlier, Delhi humbled five-time champions Mumbai Indians and will be high on confidence.