Sunday, April 25, 2021
Latest news
IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Shaw, Dhawan open for Delhi

IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to pick up their second win of the campaign against Delhi Capitals in Chennai.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 25, 2021 7:39:11 pm
IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Score: The match is being held in Chennai.

IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on a double-header Sunday.

The David Warner-led unit managed to open their account for the season in their previous clash against Punjab Kings and they will be looking to build some momentum. Kane Williamson’s return to the setup is an added bonus for the team which is currently languishing at the seventh spot on the points table. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant and his men are on a roll, winning four out of five matches. Earlier, Delhi humbled five-time champions Mumbai Indians and will be high on confidence.

IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Score Online:

19:39 (IST)25 Apr 2021
FOUR! FOUR! FOUR!

Abhishek Sharma comes into the attack... and it's a repeat of the previous over. Dhawan checks the first ball and then superbly cuts it through the gap between cover point and backward point. Shaw adds two more before the end of the over. DC: 26/0 (2 overs)

19:31 (IST)25 Apr 2021
Shaw provides an electric start for Delhi!

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan come out to open the first innings for Delhi. Khaleel Ahmed will start the proceedings with the ball... and immediate punishment! Shaw slaps the first ball through the covers and then adds two more fours in the next two balls. A hattrick of boundaries! The bowler recovers well later in the over as he finishes with three straight dot balls. DC: 12/0 (1 over)

19:25 (IST)25 Apr 2021
CSK vs RCB: Chennai win by 69 runs!

Chennai Super Kings dethrone Royal Challengers Bangalore from the top of the points table with a massive 69-run win. Follow here.

19:05 (IST)25 Apr 2021
SRH vs DC: What are the respective playing XIs?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

19:00 (IST)25 Apr 2021
SRH vs DC: Delhi win toss, opt to bat first

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bat. "We are gonna bat first. I think the wicket looks drier. There'll be less dew today. We are gonna judge ourselves as a fielding unit. One change. We have Axar coming in for Lalit," says Rishabh Pant.

18:40 (IST)25 Apr 2021
SRH vs DC: Can Hyderabad get their season back on track?
18:30 (IST)25 Apr 2021
IPL 2021 under fire for plan to keep playing despite COVID-19 crisis

The Indian Premier League will carry on with games, its organisers said on Sunday, but came under heavy criticism for the plan as the country grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus cases. The New Indian Express and a sister publication said on Sunday they had decided to suspend its IPL coverage, while hundreds of fans lambasted the league on social media. | READ MORE |

18:30 (IST)25 Apr 2021
SRH vs DC: What are the predicted playing XIs?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Probable XI): David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Delhi Capitals (Probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

18:20 (IST)25 Apr 2021
SRH vs DC: Mohammad Kaif previews...
18:20 (IST)25 Apr 2021
SRH vs DC: What's the head-to-head record?

The two teams have played each other 18 times where SRH hold an upper hand with 11 wins as compared to DC's 7. In the last five encounters, Delhi hold the lead with three wins to Hyderabad's two. Their last meeting was in the last season's second qualifier.

18:15 (IST)25 Apr 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. David Warner's men have won just one of their four matches. On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led unit is aiming for their fourth win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

