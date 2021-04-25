IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Shaw, Dhawan open for Delhi

IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on a double-header Sunday.
The David Warner-led unit managed to open their account for the season in their previous clash against Punjab Kings and they will be looking to build some momentum. Kane Williamson’s return to the setup is an added bonus for the team which is currently languishing at the seventh spot on the points table. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant and his men are on a roll, winning four out of five matches. Earlier, Delhi humbled five-time champions Mumbai Indians and will be high on confidence.
Abhishek Sharma comes into the attack... and it's a repeat of the previous over. Dhawan checks the first ball and then superbly cuts it through the gap between cover point and backward point. Shaw adds two more before the end of the over. DC: 26/0 (2 overs)
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan come out to open the first innings for Delhi. Khaleel Ahmed will start the proceedings with the ball... and immediate punishment! Shaw slaps the first ball through the covers and then adds two more fours in the next two balls. A hattrick of boundaries! The bowler recovers well later in the over as he finishes with three straight dot balls. DC: 12/0 (1 over)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bat. "We are gonna bat first. I think the wicket looks drier. There'll be less dew today. We are gonna judge ourselves as a fielding unit. One change. We have Axar coming in for Lalit," says Rishabh Pant.
The Indian Premier League will carry on with games, its organisers said on Sunday, but came under heavy criticism for the plan as the country grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus cases. The New Indian Express and a sister publication said on Sunday they had decided to suspend its IPL coverage, while hundreds of fans lambasted the league on social media. | READ MORE |
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Probable XI): David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Delhi Capitals (Probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
The two teams have played each other 18 times where SRH hold an upper hand with 11 wins as compared to DC's 7. In the last five encounters, Delhi hold the lead with three wins to Hyderabad's two. Their last meeting was in the last season's second qualifier.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. David Warner's men have won just one of their four matches. On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led unit is aiming for their fourth win.