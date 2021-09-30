IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK Live Score Streaming Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second leg of the IPL 2021 on Thursday.

The MS Dhoni-led team are currently sitting on the top spot, with 16 points from 10 matches. On the other hand, SRH are placed at the eighth spot, with two wins from 10 matches. Despite their poor form in the campaign so far, the Kane Williamson-led side won against Rajasthan Royals in their last outing. CSK, who have dominated the fixture between the two teams, have won 12 times in 16 matches. Chennai defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets earlier this year.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match begin?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (September 30).

Where will the live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be available?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will be live broadcast on Star Sports — Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match online?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary on indianexpress.com.