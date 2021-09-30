IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK Live Score Updates: Williamson takes on Dhoni in Sharjah

IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK Live Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with an in-form Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

CSK, who are currently the table toppers with 16 points from 10 matches, will look to seal their spot in the play-offs with a win against SRH. Since the resumption of the tournament earlier this month, the MS Dhoni-led side have won all three of their outings. On the other hand, the Kane Williamson-led team are already out of the race to make the play-offs, having won just two of their ten matches. Playing for pride, the “Orange Army” will be hoping to repeat their victorious performance against RR.