IPL 2021 Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Timings, Venues: MI to face RCB in opener

IPL 2021 Schedule, Fixtures, Venue, Start Date, Match Timings: The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. After nearly two years, the tournament will be back in India with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The season will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai with a high octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The world’s largest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The newly-built stadium that hosted India’s second pink ball fixture at home will host its first-ever IPL.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage of IPL 2021.

Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. All the matches this season will be played at neutral venues.

There will be a total of 11 double-headers where six teams will play three afternoon matches and two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM IST start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start.

After hosting the tournament safely and successfully in the UAE last year with all safety protocols in place, the BCCI is confident of hosting the IPL at home with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount.

The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. The IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament.