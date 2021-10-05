Kartik Tyagi set to be back for Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians likely to be unchanged

Rajasthan Royals might bring back Kartik Tyagi in place of Akash Singh, as they take on a star-studded but out-of-form Mumbai Indians at Sharjah on Tuesday. It’s a win-or-bust contest for both teams, especially Mumbai Indians, for a loss will mean curtains for them. MI’s net run-rate, -0.45, keeps them at the foot of the table.

Rajasthan Royals

Batting: The way their top order chased a big total against Chennai Super Kings, Royals are unlikely to disturb their batting combination. With the two openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis, in good touch, the team once again looks forward to a top-order blast.

Shivam Dube’s electric hitting in the last game gives Royals the freedom to retain the same batting order, while David Miller, too, is expected to be a part to complement Dube. Skipper Sanju Samson plays more like an anchor, trying to bat through the innings and pacing his knock at the right moment.

Bowling: Left-arm seamer Akash Singh is likely to make way for right-arm quick Kartik Tyagi, who didn’t play the last game against CSK. Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman will be the other two pacers. Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande, the two leg-spinners, are expected to take care of the spin department. Royals have a habit of tinkering with their playing combinations and young Tyagi has shown his ability to rise up to tough situations. Him defending four runs in the final over against Punjab Kings was a case in point.

Mumbai Indians

Batting: MI’s batting has been off-colour this term, a reason for their slide. But despite their captain Rohit Sharma voicing his concerns over the team’s batting form, the defending champions are expected to keep faith in the tried and tested. A lot will depend on Suryakumar Yadav.

Bowling: The MI bowling has performed decently and in a virtual knockout game, they will bank on their proven performers as far as fast bowling is concerned. MI are too successful a franchise to press the panic button while going through a lean patch, but bringing back leg-spinner Rahul Chahar could be an option. Then again, Royals have four left-handers in their batting line-up and MI might play safe by retaining off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

Royals likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Levis, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Millar, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya

MI likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan-Coulter Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, Trent Boult