IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With an eye on finding some form and consistency, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first match of the doubleheader today (Sunday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
SRH, who are currently at the bottom of the points table with just one win from six games, have changed their skipper David Warner on the match eve as it has been a tough season for him so far. In the first few games, Williamson was not fit to play but he has returned to the side and has been performing with 108 runs from three games including an unbeaten 66 to help SRH get the match into super over.
SRH can pick in-form English opener Jason Roy or West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in place of the franchise’s IPL 2016-title winning skipper.
On the other hand, The Sanju Samson-led RR also lacked consistency. They notched up their first win in their second game and lost their next two matches before winning again — against a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders.
RR have a lot of issues to sort out, particularly in the absence of key foreign players like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.
New SRH captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and chooses to bowl against Rajasthan Royals at Delhi's Firoze Shah Kotla pitch. Here's what the skipper says," Three changes: Nabi, Bhuvi is back, and Samad is back in. Two guys back in after injury. Davey, Suchith, and Kaul miss out. We know as a group it's important to come together and build on some positive parts. It has been tough today, like I said. Obviously, the change is fairly sudden and as a group try and improve in all facets and hopefully that reflects in the result. It's important we adjust to the conditions and play with a smile."
"I think it's important for us to have a complete match - we need to address the issues we have. Nothing different [what are you expecting from a new captain?] Whatever we do, the result matters at the end of the day. Personally, it has been a tough season for me. I've been batting down the order and I've had every little time when I've walked in [to bat]. It was also difficult in Chennai. I can't be too harsh on myself but, definitely, I'll look to get better as a cricketer. I think we need to keep things as simple as possible and trust our own skills."
Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing in Kane Williamson's captaincy today and David Warner has been dropped from Playing XI as well.