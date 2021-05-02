IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Live Score: Kane Williamson is making a comeback as skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With an eye on finding some form and consistency, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first match of the doubleheader today (Sunday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

SRH, who are currently at the bottom of the points table with just one win from six games, have changed their skipper David Warner on the match eve as it has been a tough season for him so far. In the first few games, Williamson was not fit to play but he has returned to the side and has been performing with 108 runs from three games including an unbeaten 66 to help SRH get the match into super over.

SRH can pick in-form English opener Jason Roy or West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in place of the franchise’s IPL 2016-title winning skipper.

On the other hand, The Sanju Samson-led RR also lacked consistency. They notched up their first win in their second game and lost their next two matches before winning again — against a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders.

RR have a lot of issues to sort out, particularly in the absence of key foreign players like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.