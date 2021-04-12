IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Kings XI Punjab players in conversation with on Rajasthan Royals players. (BCCI)

IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns in Mumbai on Monday.

Rajasthan will be banking heavily on their swashbuckling all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes will be keen to get some runs under his belt and so will be the likes of Englishman Jos Buttler and newly-appointed skipper Samson, who is a mine-field of talent.

On the other hand, Punjab boast of some hard-hitters like Rahul (670 runs in 2020 season), Mayank Agarwal (424 runs) and Chris Gayle.

What time will IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings begin?

IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in India?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings?

IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms. You can catch live updates on indianexpress.com.