IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab Kings looking to break pattern

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings lost both their matches to Rajasthan Royals last season

Sanju Samson will be leading PBKS this time around. Despite the absence of Jofra Archer, RR have a good bowling lineup with their expensive buy Chris Morris and Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. In the batting department, they have in-form English batsmen Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes at the top. RR have a bunch of all-rounders among their ranks including Rahul Tewatia and new recruit Shivam Dube who are expected to feature in the playing XI.

On the other hand, PBKS will be looking to back veteran Chris Gayle to do the big-hitting for them at the top. Nicholas Pooran is expected to be a mainstay in the middle order whereas the no.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan is likely to warm the bench in the first game. PBKS have bolstered their bowling this time with two Australian fast bowlers. Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith are expected to add firepower to the fast-bowling attack alongside Mohammed Shami. In the middle order, PBKS will trust the local talent including their much-talked-about big-hitter Shahrukh Khan who has impressed everyone in the nets including coach Anil Kumble. In the last season, RR beat PBKS in both matches. Samson’s brigade will look to break the pattern.