scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 12, 2021
Latest news
Live now

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab Kings looking to break pattern

IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: PBKS will trust the local talent including their much-talked-about big-hitter Shahrukh Khan who has impressed everyone in the nets including coach Anil Kumble

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 12, 2021 5:47:55 pm
ipl, ipl live score, ipl 2021, ipl live match, live ipl, rr vs pbks, live ipl, ipl 2021 live score, ipl 2021 live match, live score, live cricket online, rr vs pbks live score, rr vs pbks 2021, ipl live cricket score, ipl 2021 live cricket score, rr vs pbks live cricket score, rr vs pbks live Streaming, rr vs pbks live match, star sports, hotstar, hotstar live cricket, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings live scoreIPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings lost both their matches to Rajasthan Royals last season

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: The fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021 played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Sanju Samson will be leading PBKS this time around. Despite the absence of Jofra Archer, RR have a good bowling lineup with their expensive buy Chris Morris and Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. In the batting department, they have in-form English batsmen Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes at the top. RR have a bunch of all-rounders among their ranks including Rahul Tewatia and new recruit Shivam Dube who are expected to feature in the playing XI.

On the other hand, PBKS will be looking to back veteran Chris Gayle to do the big-hitting for them at the top. Nicholas Pooran is expected to be a mainstay in the middle order whereas the no.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan is likely to warm the bench in the first game. PBKS have bolstered their bowling this time with two Australian fast bowlers. Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith are expected to add firepower to the fast-bowling attack alongside Mohammed Shami. In the middle order, PBKS will trust the local talent including their much-talked-about big-hitter Shahrukh Khan who has impressed everyone in the nets including coach Anil Kumble. In the last season, RR beat PBKS in both matches. Samson’s brigade will look to break the pattern.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Score Updates:

17:47 (IST)12 Apr 2021
KL Rahul's strike rate: A concern?

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fourth IPL match of the season between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Apart from the unbeaten 132 against RCB, PBKS skipper KL Rahul's strike rate has been a concern. Despite being the highest run-scorer for the franchise last season, his strike rate was one of the talking points when PBKS failed to qualify for the playoffs. To counter this, PBKS have recruited big-hitters in the middle over to provide the much-needed boost to the run rate middle overs and death overs. 

Squads: 

RR: Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh

PBKS: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
x