IPL 2021, RR vs MI Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

IPL 2021, RR vs MI Live Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second leg of the IPL 2021 on Tuesday.

The Sanju Samson-led team are currently sitting on the sixth spot, with 10 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, the Rohit Sharma-led side are placed at the seventh spot, with five wins from 12 matches but with a poorer net run-rate than their opponents. Both RR and MI remain alive in the play-offs race but are closer to the elimination door as both sides have to win their remaining two matches. Mumbai defeated Rajasthan by seven wickets in Delhi earlier this year.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match begin?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 5).

Where will the live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match be available?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will be live broadcast on Star Sports — Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match online?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary on indianexpress.com.