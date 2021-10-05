IPL 2021, RR vs MI Live Score Updates: Samson takes on Rohit in Sharjah

IPL 2021, RR vs MI Live Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) face struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) in a bid to keep their play-off qualification hopes alive in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Tuesday.

The Rohit Sharma-led team are currently sitting on seventh place on the points table while their opponents are placed just above them with a better net run-rate. The defending champions need to win their remaining two encounters — against RR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) — to improve their chances. On the other hand, the Sanju Samson-led side will be hoping to continue their winning momentum after their seven-wicket victory over second-place Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday.