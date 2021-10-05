IPL 2021, RR vs MI Live Score Updates: Samson takes on Rohit in Sharjah

IPL 2021, RR vs MI Live Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) face struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) in a bid to keep their play-off qualification hopes alive in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Tuesday.
The Rohit Sharma-led team are currently sitting on seventh place on the points table while their opponents are placed just above them with a better net run-rate. The defending champions need to win their remaining two encounters — against RR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) — to improve their chances. On the other hand, the Sanju Samson-led side will be hoping to continue their winning momentum after their seven-wicket victory over second-place Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday.
Live Blog
MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
RR Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/w), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh/Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
RR and MI have faced each other 23 times in the IPL and Mumbai lead the overall head-to-head battle 12-11.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL contest between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians! Both the teams are still vying for a place in the play-offs. DC, CSK and RCB have already qualified. Stay tuned for more!