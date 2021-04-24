IPL 2021, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Fight at the bottom of the table

IPL 2021, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Both RR and KKR have suffered the same fate so far this campaign, winning just one of their four matches. While the Eoin Morgan-led team will be looking to put a stop to their three-match losing streak, Sanju Samson’s side will be eyeing to bounce back from the successive defeats they suffered in their previous two matches. Both teams will be aiming to decrease the gap between them and the top half of the points table.
Facing bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals, who have been the most inconsistent team so far in the season, Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate for a turnaround. Kolkata, led by England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, have so far failed to come together as a unit and slipped to seventh in the points table after starting the tournament on a high against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Rajasthan Royals (Probable XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal/Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, and Mustafizur Rahman
Kolkata Knight Riders (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, and Varun Chakravarthy
The two teams have played each other 23 times where KKR hold an upper hand with 12 wins as compared to RR's 10. In the last five encounters, Kolkata have dominated Rajasthan, winning four times. KKR won both the games in the UAE last season.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Sanju Samson's men have won just one of their four matches. Can the Eoin Morgan-led unit put a stop to their losing streak? Stay tuned!