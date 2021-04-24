IPL 2021, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Fight at the bottom of the table

IPL 2021, RR vs KKR Live Score: The match is being held in Mumbai.

IPL 2021, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Both RR and KKR have suffered the same fate so far this campaign, winning just one of their four matches. While the Eoin Morgan-led team will be looking to put a stop to their three-match losing streak, Sanju Samson’s side will be eyeing to bounce back from the successive defeats they suffered in their previous two matches. Both teams will be aiming to decrease the gap between them and the top half of the points table.