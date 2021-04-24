IPL 2021 RR vs KKR Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A desperate Kolkata Knight Riders will look to bring their campaign back on track after a hattrick of defeats when they face a beleaguered Rajasthan Royals in their IPL clash on Saturday.

Big on paper, KKR, led by England’s World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan, have so far failed to come together as a unit and slipped to sixth in the table after starting the tournament on a high against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Facing bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals, who have been the most inconsistent team so far in the season, KKR will be desperate for a turnaround.

