IPL 2021, RR vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Samson vs Pant at Wankhede

IPL 2021, RR vs DC Live Score: Sanju Samson's RR lost their opening game by just 4 runs

IPL 2021, RR vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Match number seven of IPL between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD. The live streaming will be available on Hotstar. DC registered an easy win in their first game of the tournament beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On the other hand, RR lost the last-ball thriller against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by just four runs. The Mumbai pitch has favoured the batsmen so far. Choosing the right bowling lineup will be crucial for both teams here. DC are likely to stick with the same side they fielded in the first game. Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel have been affected by the Covid-19 virus whereas Kagiso Rabada is still in quarantine. The good thing for DC is that their fast bowlers did well against CSK on the same ground.

RR had a major blow after the first game as their star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to injury. Jofra Archer has still not recovered from his surgery. However, David Miller and Andrew Tye are out of quarantine. Miller is likely to replace Stokes and bolster the middle order of RR. The Proteas has been in good form lately scoring a whirlwind half-century against Pakistan at home before coming to India. RR may go ahead of Mustafizur Rahman as one of their frontline overseas bowlers. Tye may have to wait for his turn to be included in the side. In Stokes’ absence, Buttler is expected to open the innings for RR.