scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 02, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Samson takes on Dhoni in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals need to win their remaining three matches by good margins to have any hope of reaching the play-offs.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: October 2, 2021 6:30:20 pm
IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Updates: The match is being held in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) face a tough test against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The MS Dhoni-led team are currently sitting on the top spot, with 18 points from 11 matches. On the other hand, RR are placed at the seventh spot, with four wins from 11 matches. The Sanju Samson-led side need to win their remaining three matches by good margins to have any hope of reaching the play-offs. CSK already qualified for the play-offs with a six-wicket win over SRH.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Score Updates:

18:30 (IST)02 Oct 2021
What are the predicted playing XIs?

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

18:20 (IST)02 Oct 2021
Can RR shock CSK tonight?
18:15 (IST)02 Oct 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. While the MS Dhoni-led team have already qualified for the play-offs, the Royals have a fight ahead of them.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd