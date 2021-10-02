IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Samson takes on Dhoni in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) face a tough test against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The MS Dhoni-led team are currently sitting on the top spot, with 18 points from 11 matches. On the other hand, RR are placed at the seventh spot, with four wins from 11 matches. The Sanju Samson-led side need to win their remaining three matches by good margins to have any hope of reaching the play-offs. CSK already qualified for the play-offs with a six-wicket win over SRH.