RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over rate vs PBKS

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday night.

According to an IPL official statement, “It was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh.”

Royals’ fast bowler Kartik Tyagi bowled a sensational last over as Rajasthan Royals pulled off an incredible two-run win over Punjab.

Punjab required four runs off the last six balls but Tyagi dismissed Nicholas Pooran (32) and Deepak Hooda (0) and gave away only one run to snatch the win for his team from the jaws of defeat.

Punjab ended their innings at 183 for four, chasing 186 to win.

Sanju Samson’s side was seemingly down and out when KXIP opening pair Mayank Agarwal (67) and KL Rahul (49) put on 120 runs in 11.5 overs.

With Aiden Markram (26 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (32) going strong, it looked like it would be only a matter of time when Punjab would wrap up the match.

But in the end, Punjab made a mess in the last over to suffer their sixth defeat from nine matches.