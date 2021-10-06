IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Kohli takes on Williamson in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a bid to enter the top-two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, the Virat Kohli-led side are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 matches. Delhi Capitals (DC) are leading the standings ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A win on Wednesday will definitely boost RCB’s confidence ahead of their final group contest against DC on Friday. If RCB win both of their remaining two matches, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two. The Kane Williamson-led team, on the other hand, are already out of the competition, languishing at the bottom of the eight-team standings with just two wins out of 12 matches.