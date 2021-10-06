IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Kohli takes on Williamson in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a bid to enter the top-two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, the Virat Kohli-led side are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 matches. Delhi Capitals (DC) are leading the standings ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A win on Wednesday will definitely boost RCB’s confidence ahead of their final group contest against DC on Friday. If RCB win both of their remaining two matches, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two. The Kane Williamson-led team, on the other hand, are already out of the competition, languishing at the bottom of the eight-team standings with just two wins out of 12 matches.
With RCB guaranteed a place in the play-offs, the team might not see many changes for the contest against SRH. However, out-of-contention SRH may give opportunities to those who have not played in the second leg of the IPL 2021.
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Ab de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, S Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Y Chahal, Navdeep Saini
SRH Probable XI: Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Umran Malik
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad! The Virat Kohli-led side are looking to break into the top two of the points table. Stay tuned for more updates!