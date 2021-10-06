IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Kohli takes on Williamson in Abu Dhabi

scorecardresearch
Updated: October 6, 2021 6:31:01 pm
IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live Score: The match is being held in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a bid to enter the top-two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, the Virat Kohli-led side are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 matches. Delhi Capitals (DC) are leading the standings ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A win on Wednesday will definitely boost RCB’s confidence ahead of their final group contest against DC on Friday. If RCB win both of their remaining two matches, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two. The Kane Williamson-led team, on the other hand, are already out of the competition, languishing at the bottom of the eight-team standings with just two wins out of 12 matches.

18:30 (IST)06 Oct 2021
The numbers game

  • RCB is eyeing its 100th IPL win tonight.
  • Harshal Patel needs two wickets to surpass Jasprit Bumrah's record (27) for most wickets by an Indian in an IPL season.
  • AB de Villiers needs two sixes to complete 250 IPL sixes.
  • Virat Kohli in powerplay this season: SR: 133, Average: 52
  • Kane Williamson has scored five fifties against RCB in seven innings.

18:30 (IST)06 Oct 2021
What are the probable XIs?

With RCB guaranteed a place in the play-offs, the team might not see many changes for the contest against SRH. However, out-of-contention SRH may give opportunities to those who have not played in the second leg of the IPL 2021.

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Ab de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, S Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Y Chahal, Navdeep Saini

SRH Probable XI: Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Umran Malik

18:15 (IST)06 Oct 2021
A preview before the contest
18:15 (IST)06 Oct 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad! The Virat Kohli-led side are looking to break into the top two of the points table. Stay tuned for more updates!

With Royal Challengers Bangalore guaranteed a place in the play-offs, the team might not see many changes for Wednesday’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, out-of-contention SRH may give opportunities to those who have not played in the second leg of the IPL.

