Thursday, April 22, 2021
IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Royals to face off in Mumbai

IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to extend their perfect start against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 22, 2021 6:40:33 pm
IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live Score: The match is being held in Mumbai.

IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Virat Kohli-led team have enjoyed a perfect start to their campaign this year, winning all three of their first three matches due to the additions of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. After finishing their Chennai leg, they will play at in Mumbai for the first time this season. On the other hand, Rajasthan have struggled in the opening stages of the tournament, registering just one win so far. After a crushing defeat at the hands of CSK, Sanju Samson’s side will be looking back to returning to winning ways.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live Score Updates:

18:40 (IST)22 Apr 2021
RCB vs RR: Can Buttler lead the line for Rajasthan?
18:30 (IST)22 Apr 2021
RCB vs RR: What are the predicted playing XIs?

Royal Challengers (Probable XI): Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (Probable XI): Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal/Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

18:30 (IST)22 Apr 2021
RCB vs RR: Can Rajasthan come up with an upset tonight?
18:20 (IST)22 Apr 2021
RCB vs RR: What's the head-to-head record?

Rajasthan Royals has faced off against Royal Challengers Bangalore 23 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 10-10 win-loss record while there are three no results as well. The Sanju Samson-led side wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

18:15 (IST)22 Apr 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli and his men have won all three of their opening matches. Can the Sanju Samson-led unit stop them? Stay tuned!

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

