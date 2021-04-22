IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Royals to face off in Mumbai

IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The Virat Kohli-led team have enjoyed a perfect start to their campaign this year, winning all three of their first three matches due to the additions of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. After finishing their Chennai leg, they will play at in Mumbai for the first time this season. On the other hand, Rajasthan have struggled in the opening stages of the tournament, registering just one win so far. After a crushing defeat at the hands of CSK, Sanju Samson’s side will be looking back to returning to winning ways.
Royal Challengers (Probable XI): Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals (Probable XI): Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal/Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Rajasthan Royals has faced off against Royal Challengers Bangalore 23 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 10-10 win-loss record while there are three no results as well. The Sanju Samson-led side wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli and his men have won all three of their opening matches. Can the Sanju Samson-led unit stop them? Stay tuned!