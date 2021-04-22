IPL 2021 RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 RCB vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A confident Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to keep the momentum going when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Thursday. Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. RCB head into the game after three morale-boosting victories. On the other hand, the Royals have managed to win only one of their three fixtures.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between RCB vs RR begin?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB vs RR will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday. The toss is at 7 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match between RCB vs RR in India?

The IPL 2021 match RCB vs RR will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between RCB vs RR?

The IPL 2021 match RCB vs RR can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms. You can catch live updates on indianexpress.com.