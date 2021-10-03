IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online: Bangalore look to seal play-off spot

IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to seal their playoff berth when they clash with Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Sharjah on Sunday. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with seven wins and four defeats for a total of 14 points.
Another two points from a win will almost assure them of a place in the place-offs but for that, RCB will need to put it across Punjab Kings who are coming off a morale-boosting win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Punjab are one of four teams locked on the points table in the race for the last playoff spot with two rounds of league matches remaining.