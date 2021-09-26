scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 26, 2021
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI Live Score Updates: Virat Kohli takes on Rohit Sharma in Dubai

IPL 2021, RCB vs MI Live Score Online Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore, third on the points table, currently have 10 points while Mumbai Indians, sixth, have eight points.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 26, 2021 7:05:27 pm
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI Live Updates: The match is being held in Dubai.

IPL 2021, RCB vs MI Live Score Online Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to arrest their slide after two consecutive IPL 2021 defeats against a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The Virat Kohli-led side, who are without a win in seven matches in UAE, will be looking to break their poor run-of-form in order to consolidate their position in the top four on the points table. On the other hand, the Rohit Sharma-led team will be aiming to climb up the table to keep their hopes of defending the title alive. Both the teams have lost their two matches after the IPL 2021 restart and coincidentally, both of them have lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Live Blog

IPL 2021, RCB vs MI Live Score Updates:

19:05 (IST)26 Sep 2021

.

19:00 (IST)26 Sep 2021
MI opt to field first!

MI win the toss and elect to field first. "We are gonna bowl first. We have tried everything in the two games we played and I think a score in front us would be ideal. It's important to focus on the game at hand," says Rohit Sharma.

18:35 (IST)26 Sep 2021
18:30 (IST)26 Sep 2021
The numbers game

  • Virat Kohli is 13 runs away from becoming the first Indian to reach 10,000 T20 runs. He will also become the second fastest behind Chris Gayle.
  • Rohit Sharma needs 3 sixes to become the first Indian to hit 400 T20 sixes.
  • Quinton de Kock is 26 runs away from the 7000-run mark in T20 cricket.
  • AB de Villiers needs 4 sixes to complete 250 IPL sixes.

18:20 (IST)26 Sep 2021
A battle of giants!
18:15 (IST)26 Sep 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between RCB and MI, taking place at the Dubai International Stadium. Both the teams will be looking to register their first win of the UAE leg. Stay tuned!

