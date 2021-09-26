IPL 2021, RCB vs MI Live Score Updates: Virat Kohli takes on Rohit Sharma in Dubai

IPL 2021, RCB vs MI Live Score Online Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to arrest their slide after two consecutive IPL 2021 defeats against a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The Virat Kohli-led side, who are without a win in seven matches in UAE, will be looking to break their poor run-of-form in order to consolidate their position in the top four on the points table. On the other hand, the Rohit Sharma-led team will be aiming to climb up the table to keep their hopes of defending the title alive. Both the teams have lost their two matches after the IPL 2021 restart and coincidentally, both of them have lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).