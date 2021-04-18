scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 18, 2021
IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's men look to continue winning streak

IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Andre Russell has been phenomenal with the ball so far taking a five-wicket haul in just two overs he bowled at the death

April 18, 2021 2:12:15 pm
IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming will be available on Hotstar. Virat Kohli-led RCB are the only team in the tournament yet to lose their first match. They were able to defend 147 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who have struggled to chase in this season. Once again, Kohli will look to bat first if he wins the toss. After the last match’s performance, he is unlikely to make any changes to the playing eleven. Glenn Maxwell’s form in the middle has been a major boost for RCB as they have not suffered major batting collapses so far.

On the other hand, Eoin Morgan’s KKR faced a stunning defeat in their second match. Even KKR’s co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to apologise for the team’s disappointing performance. After the monumental batting collapse, KKR may look to shuffle their batting order. Andre Russell has been phenomenal with the ball so far taking a five-wicket haul in just two overs he bowled at the death. However, his batting has been an issue as he is struggling to get going. KKR will be banking on him again to fire against RCB.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

