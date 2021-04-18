IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli’s men look to continue winning streak

IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Live Score: Eoin Morgan has not had a good record against RCB so far

IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming will be available on Hotstar. Virat Kohli-led RCB are the only team in the tournament yet to lose their first match. They were able to defend 147 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who have struggled to chase in this season. Once again, Kohli will look to bat first if he wins the toss. After the last match’s performance, he is unlikely to make any changes to the playing eleven. Glenn Maxwell’s form in the middle has been a major boost for RCB as they have not suffered major batting collapses so far.

On the other hand, Eoin Morgan’s KKR faced a stunning defeat in their second match. Even KKR’s co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to apologise for the team’s disappointing performance. After the monumental batting collapse, KKR may look to shuffle their batting order. Andre Russell has been phenomenal with the ball so far taking a five-wicket haul in just two overs he bowled at the death. However, his batting has been an issue as he is struggling to get going. KKR will be banking on him again to fire against RCB.