IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Bangalore, Delhi face off in last league match

IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are almost assured to finish at 1st and 3rd spot on the IPL 2021 points table respectively as they face each other in the last league match of the season.

DC will finish at the top of the table irrespective of the result, and might consider giving some of their first XI players a rest. RCB were hoping to upstage CSK as the 2nd-ranked team before the play-offs, but their defeat to SRH put a spanner in the works. They still have a theoretical chance of overtaking CSK on net run rate if they win by a huge margin, but will be more focussed on finalizing their team combination for the playoffs. The number 3 position has been a concern for them, and someone like AB de Villiers might be promoted up the order to fill the gap.

Match begins at 7:30 pm IST