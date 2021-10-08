scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 08, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Bangalore, Delhi face off in last league match

IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are almost assured to finish at 1st and 3rd spot on the IPL 2021 points table respectively.

By: Sports Desk |
October 8, 2021 5:00:02 pm
IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live

IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are almost assured to finish at 1st and 3rd spot on the IPL 2021 points table respectively as they face each other in the last league match of the season.

DC will finish at the top of the table irrespective of the result, and might consider giving some of their first XI players a rest. RCB were hoping to upstage CSK as the 2nd-ranked team before the play-offs, but their defeat to SRH put a spanner in the works. They still have a theoretical chance of overtaking CSK on net run rate if they win by a huge margin, but will be more focussed on finalizing their team combination for the playoffs. The number 3 position has been a concern for them, and someone like AB de Villiers might be promoted up the order to fill the gap.

Match begins at 7:30 pm IST

Live Blog

IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live Updates:

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Navdeep Saini, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Pavan Deshpande

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ripal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Lalit Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Lukman Meriwala

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd