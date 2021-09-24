IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch

IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Live Score Streaming Online: When Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday evening, it will be a clash between two teams in the top half of the table but with very different form. CSK have a game in hand and are set to return to the top of the table with a win. RCB, still 3rd on the points table, suffered a convincing defeat in their last match, and will be looking to arrest the slide.

The big decision for RCB would be surrounding Glenn Maxwell. Acquired for 14.25 INR at the auctions before this season, has the Australian justified his price tag? His records for the season show that while he got off to a solid start to the season with scores of 39, 59 and 78, he has managed just 57 runs in his last five matches for RCB.

The problem for CSK is the problem of plenty. Sam Curran was unavailable for selection in the last match because he was still serving his quarantine period. His availability means that the lower order is likely to be shuffled around. Josh Hazlewood could be the bowler dropped from the XI to accommodate Curran, even though CSK might think twice about sacrificing Hazlewood’s pace.

