IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: Can RCB turn their fortunes around against CSK?

Predicted lineups

There are a few problems for RCB at the outset of the match — they suffered a batting implosion in their last match, they have a track record of losing momentum fast and the added pressure on skipper Virat Kohli. The big decision for RCB would be surrounding Glenn Maxwell. Acquired for 14.25 INR at the auctions before this season, has the Australian justified his price tag?

The problem for CSK is the problem of plenty. Sam Curran was unavailable for selection in the last match because he was still serving his quarantine period. His availability means that the lower order is likely to be shuffled around. Josh Hazlewood could be the bowler dropped from the XI to accommodate Curran, even though CSK might think twice about sacrificing Hazlewood’s pace.

