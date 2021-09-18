IPL Hive Five Quiz: Five clues to five quests

Quiz 1. IPL replacements: Identify the cricketer

Xxxx

Q1. Who’s he?

Clues:

1. Captain likes his pacers, so he teems his teams with them.

2. Bihar to Bengal to Bengaluru.

3. Was a net bowler to Steve Smith & Jos Buttler last time.

4. Came in for Ashoke Dinda in his state side

5. Md Shami sorted out his wrist

Xxxx

Q2. Who’s he?

Clues:

1. Ended up being on title winning franchises in both IPL and PSL in 2020. Coming into the IPL off a title conquest in the Caribbean league today, Sept 16.

2. Left opponents GAWping with 6 sixes as a non-opener earlier in the campaign. Hit leg-drop bowling Migael for three 6s too. Bravo!

3. He’s looking to be the nucleus of the atom model, or the pearl on the necklace. For city & country. Conqueror of their death overs jinx.

4. Deny him the second run he seeks, and a trail of fury follows his run-out back to the dressing room. First he throws the bat, then flings the helmet, then goes the left glove and finally he kicks the ground. Ask Asif.

5. “Fitness criteria” goes the frowning Harp even as the Patriot looks to break into the national side.

Xxxx

Q3. Who’s he?

Clues:

1. Sent a lot of Indians into a tizzy by wishing Telugu star Kiccha Sudeep a ‘Happy Birthday’

2. Green shoe-to-the-ear telephone celebration for 90 in 100.

3. He joined Ajantha Mendis, Samuel Badree, Andrew Westphal and Wanindu Hasaranga in a small stingy club of bowlers.

4. This other time he bowled a legspinner… Or was it an offspinner… Then celebrated the wicket with a red hankey…or was it an extendable stick in a magic trick.

5. He called Ngolo Kante the Kane Williamson of football

Xxxx

Q4. Who’s he?

Clues:

1. Picked Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman – hat-trick on international T20 debut. On his last three deliveries. In a lost cause though.

2. He likes to say he is 6-feet tall, but reckons he might be 5’11

3. Landscaping, installing air-conditioners and helping as teacher’s aide for boys with learning difficulties: just some of the tougher things than death overs he aces

4. One question you’d ask him: is he sure he’ll land on his feet in his follow-through after launching himself into his airborne crab effort like a javelin jack.

5. Late innings closer with his effort-ful Yorkers and back of hand slower balls, thanks to his unreal King Popeye biceps.

Xxxx

Q5. Who’s he?

Clues:

1. He lost his first junior international final to Nepal

2. Had hit his country’s fastest Test half century in 29 balls.

3. Has the most 6s for mainly a bowler in Tests: 75 now.

4. He auctioned his World-winning shirt for USD 43,300 to help treatment of 8-year-old Hollie undergoing immunotherapy in Spain for neuroblastoma.

5. Daughter’s named Indie May.

——————————————————————————————————————-

Send your answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com alongwith your name & city.

Wrong spellings will be frowned upon.

Send in answers by Sunday. Answers will be up on the website on Monday at 9 a.m.

The decision of Quizmaster Brainsqueeze is final and binding.