IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in the second qualifier here on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals failed in their first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier and another defeat will mean there will be no more examination for the strong squad, led by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday’s eliminator that dashed Virat Kohli’s hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise.
Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.
At what time does Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Qualifier 2 start?
Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Qualifier 2 will start at 07.30 PM.
When is the Delhi Capiatls (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Qualifier 2?
Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Qualifier 2 will take place on October 13 (Wednesday).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Qualifier 2?
You can watch Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Qualifier 2 on the Star Sports network.
How do I watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Qualifier 2?
You can watch Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Qualifier 2 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at the Indianexpress.com.
