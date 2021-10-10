scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 10, 2021
MUST READ

IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK Live Updates: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: There is a question mark on Marcus Stoinis's availability for DC, while a similar question persists over Suresh Raina's availability for CSK.

By: Sports Desk |
October 10, 2021 4:00:48 pm
IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK Live

IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off in Qualifier 1 on Sunday, with the winner getting a direct entry into the IPL 2021 final. CSK, having spent most of the season at top spot, lost their pole position to DC at the fag end of the season, but managed to stave off RCB’s challenge.

There is a question mark on Marcus Stoinis’s availability for DC, while a similar question persists over Suresh Raina’s availability for CSK. While Ripal Patel can fill in for the Australian all-rounder, Raina’s replacement, Robin Uthappa, has not lived up to expectations.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK Live:

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Dominic Drakes, Bhagath Varma, Karn Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Lukman Meriwala, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Billings, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd