IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK Live Updates: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK Live

IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off in Qualifier 1 on Sunday, with the winner getting a direct entry into the IPL 2021 final. CSK, having spent most of the season at top spot, lost their pole position to DC at the fag end of the season, but managed to stave off RCB’s challenge.

There is a question mark on Marcus Stoinis’s availability for DC, while a similar question persists over Suresh Raina’s availability for CSK. While Ripal Patel can fill in for the Australian all-rounder, Raina’s replacement, Robin Uthappa, has not lived up to expectations.