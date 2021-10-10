IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK: When and where to watch

CSK, over the years, have been in final eight times and won on three occasions which speak volumes of the team’s ability to lift their game just when it’s required most. That’s the reason why CSK is not one of those franchises which unleashes new talent by dozens like other franchises. Ruturaj Gaikwad is an exception as he could be called a pure CSK product after more than a decade.

CSK’ old guards with an uncanny knack of owning the big stage at right moments, will start as favourites against a solid Delhi Capitals line-up led by ‘young pretender’ Rishabh Pant in what promises to be an exciting first IPL Qualifier on Sunday. Capitals were the best team in the league and their 20-point finish at the group stage was an indication of their consistent performances which didn’t dip due to the COVID-19 forced break.

DC’s strength has been their bowling attack — Avesh Khan (22 wickets), Axar Patel (15 wickets), Kagiso Rabada (13 wickets) and Anrich Nortje, who has taken nine wickets but an economy rate of 5.59 over six games.

