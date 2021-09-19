scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Must Read

IPL 2021 Points Table: IPL Season 14 Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder List

IPL 2021 Points Table, Purple Cap, Orange Cap Holders List: Points table, most runs and most wickets takers for season 14 of IPL.

By: Sports Desk |
September 19, 2021 11:35:56 pm
ipl points tableIPL 2021 Points Table: A total of 29 matches were played before the tournament's suspension. (File)

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders List: The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began in the first half of the year. We are now into the second half of the season.

 IPL 2021 Teams Points Table

No. Teams Played Won Lost N/R Points NRR
1 Chennai Super Kings 8 6 2 0 12 +1.223
2 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 12 +0.547
3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 0 10 -0.171
4 Mumbai Indians 8 4 4 0 8 -0.071
5 Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 0 6 -0.190
6 Punjab Kings  8 3 5 0 6 -0.368
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 0 4 -0.494
8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 1 6 0 2 -0.623

IPL 2021 Orange Cap

Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) were out of the IPL play-off race in IPL 2020 but their skipper KL Rahul finished top in the run race to win the Orange Cap. He was at the pole position with 670 runs last season.

 No. Player M Ins NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100/50 4s/6s
1 Shikhar Dhawan 8 8 1 380 92 54.28 283 134.27 0/3 43/8
2 KL Rahul 7 7 2 331 91* 66.20 243 136.21 0/4 27/16
3 Faf du Plessis 7 7 2 320 95* 64.00 220 145.45 0/4 29/13
4 Prithvi Shaw 8 8 0 308 82 38.50 185 166.48 0/3 37/12
5 Ruturaj Gaikwad 8 8 1 284 88* 40.57 210 135.23 0/3 34/9

IPL 2021 Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap after finishing at the top of the table with a total of 30 wickets at the end of IPL 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel continues to top the charts.

No. Player M Ins Ovs Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w/5w
1 Harshal Patel 7 7 28 257 17 5/27 15.11 9.17 9.88 0/1
2 Avesh Khan 8 8 30 231 14 3/32 16.50 7.70 12.85 1/0
3 Chris Morris 7 7 26 224 14 4/23 16.00 8.61 11.14 1/0
4 Rahul Chahar 8 8 32 224 11 4/27 20.36 7.00 17.45 1/0
5 Rashid Khan 7 7 28 172 10 3/36 17.20 6.14 16.80 0/0

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 19: Latest News