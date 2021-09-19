IPL 2021 Points Table: IPL Season 14 Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder List

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders List: The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began in the first half of the year. We are now into the second half of the season.

IPL 2021 Teams Points Table

No. Teams Played Won Lost N/R Points NRR 1 Chennai Super Kings 8 6 2 0 12 +1.223 2 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 12 +0.547 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 0 10 -0.171 4 Mumbai Indians 8 4 4 0 8 -0.071 5 Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 0 6 -0.190 6 Punjab Kings 8 3 5 0 6 -0.368 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 0 4 -0.494 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 1 6 0 2 -0.623

IPL 2021 Orange Cap

Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) were out of the IPL play-off race in IPL 2020 but their skipper KL Rahul finished top in the run race to win the Orange Cap. He was at the pole position with 670 runs last season.

No. Player M Ins NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100/50 4s/6s 1 Shikhar Dhawan 8 8 1 380 92 54.28 283 134.27 0/3 43/8 2 KL Rahul 7 7 2 331 91* 66.20 243 136.21 0/4 27/16 3 Faf du Plessis 7 7 2 320 95* 64.00 220 145.45 0/4 29/13 4 Prithvi Shaw 8 8 0 308 82 38.50 185 166.48 0/3 37/12 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad 8 8 1 284 88* 40.57 210 135.23 0/3 34/9

IPL 2021 Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap after finishing at the top of the table with a total of 30 wickets at the end of IPL 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel continues to top the charts.