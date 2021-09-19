IPL 2021 Points Table: IPL Season 14 Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder List

September 19, 2021 11:35:56 pm
IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders List: The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began in the first half of the year. We are now into the second half of the season.
IPL 2021 Teams Points Table
|No.
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|+1.223
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|+0.547
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|-0.171
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|-0.071
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.190
|6
|Punjab Kings
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.368
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.494
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-0.623
IPL 2021 Orange Cap
Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) were out of the IPL play-off race in IPL 2020 but their skipper KL Rahul finished top in the run race to win the Orange Cap. He was at the pole position with 670 runs last season.
|No.
|Player
|M
|Ins
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100/50
|4s/6s
|1
|Shikhar Dhawan
|8
|8
|1
|380
|92
|54.28
|283
|134.27
|0/3
|43/8
|2
|KL Rahul
|7
|7
|2
|331
|91*
|66.20
|243
|136.21
|0/4
|27/16
|3
|Faf du Plessis
|7
|7
|2
|320
|95*
|64.00
|220
|145.45
|0/4
|29/13
|4
|Prithvi Shaw
|8
|8
|0
|308
|82
|38.50
|185
|166.48
|0/3
|37/12
|5
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|8
|8
|1
|284
|88*
|40.57
|210
|135.23
|0/3
|34/9
IPL 2021 Purple Cap
Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap after finishing at the top of the table with a total of 30 wickets at the end of IPL 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel continues to top the charts.
|No.
|Player
|M
|Ins
|Ovs
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w/5w
|1
|Harshal Patel
|7
|7
|28
|257
|17
|5/27
|15.11
|9.17
|9.88
|0/1
|2
|Avesh Khan
|8
|8
|30
|231
|14
|3/32
|16.50
|7.70
|12.85
|1/0
|3
|Chris Morris
|7
|7
|26
|224
|14
|4/23
|16.00
|8.61
|11.14
|1/0
|4
|Rahul Chahar
|8
|8
|32
|224
|11
|4/27
|20.36
|7.00
|17.45
|1/0
|5
|Rashid Khan
|7
|7
|28
|172
|10
|3/36
|17.20
|6.14
|16.80
|0/0
-