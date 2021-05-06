IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap holders as it stands

Shikhar Dhawan is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders List: The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been postponed indefinitely as of Tuesday. The Indian cricket board is exploring the possibility of holding the remaining 31 matches of the IPL after the World T20 in October-November.

“We are looking to conduct the remaining IPL matches after we host the World T20 in October-November. If all goes well, we will host both the World T20 and the remainder of the IPL in India. The UAE is also an option,” a top BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Here is how the points table stands at the point it has been paused.

IPL 2021 Teams Points Table

No. Teams Played Won Lost N/R Points NRR 1 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 12 +0.547 2 Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 0 10 +1.263 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 0 10 -0.171 4 Mumbai Indians 7 4 3 0 8 +0.062 5 Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 0 6 -0.190 6 Punjab Kings 8 3 5 0 6 -0.368 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 0 4 -0.494 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 1 6 0 2 -0.623

IPL 2021 Orange Cap

Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals is the current holder of the Orange Cap. He is one of four batsmen to have reached 300 runs in the first half of the league stage. His opening partner Prithvi Shaw, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and CSK opener Faf du Plessis are the others.

No. Player M Ins NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100/50 4s/6s 1 Shikhar Dhawan 8 8 1 380 92 54.28 283 134.27 0/3 43/8 2 KL Rahul 7 7 2 331 91* 66.20 243 136.21 0/4 27/16 3 Faf du Plessis 7 7 2 320 95* 64.00 220 145.45 0/4 29/13 4 Prithvi Shaw 8 8 0 308 82 38.50 185 166.48 0/3 37/12 5 Sanju Samson 7 7 1 277 119 46.16 190 145.78 1/0 26/11

IPL 2021 Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore death overs bowler Harshal Patel, despite his open-hearted economy rate, is the current holder of the Purple Cap, having taken 3 more wickets than Avesh Khan and Chris Morris, who are joint-second with 14 wickets.

No. Player M Ins Ovs Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w/5w 1 Harshal Patel 7 7 28 257 17 5/27 15.11 9.17 9.88 0/1 2 Avesh Khan 8 8 30 231 14 3/32 16.50 7.70 12.85 1/0 3 Chris Morris 7 7 26 224 14 4/23 16.00 8.61 11.14 1/0 4 Rahul Chahar 7 7 28 202 11 4/27 18.36 7.21 15.27 1/0 5 Rashid Khan 7 7 28 172 10 3/36 17.20 6.14 16.80 0/0

;