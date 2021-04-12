IPL 2021 Points Table: IPL Season 14 Purple Cap, Orange Cap Holder List

April 12, 2021 6:27:13 pm
IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders List: The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun in Mumbai and Chennai, with the eight teams playing their first matches of the season. Here are how the individual tallies and points table look as the teams test each other out.
IPL 2021 Teams Points Table
|No.
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.779
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.500
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.050
|4
|Punjab Kings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+0.000
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+0.000
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-0.050
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-0.500
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-0.779
IPL 2021 Orange Cap
Kings XI Punjab were out of the IPL play-off race in IPL 2021 but their skipper KL Rahul finished top in the run race to win the Orange Cap. He stands at the pole position with 670 runs. Shikhar Dhawan has raced off to an early lead this season, with his DC opening partner Prithvi Shaw close behind.
|No.
|Player
|M
|Ins
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100/50
|4s/6s
|1
|Shikhar Dhawan
|1
|1
|0
|85
|85
|85.00
|54
|157.40
|0/0
|10/2
|2
|Nitish Rana
|1
|1
|0
|80
|80
|80.00
|56
|142.85
|0/0
|9/4
|3
|Prithvi Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|72
|72
|72.00
|38
|189.47
|0/0
|9/3
|4
|Manish Pandey
|1
|1
|1
|61
|61*
|–
|44
|138.63
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|Jonny Bairstow
|1
|1
|0
|55
|55
|55.00
|40
|137.50
|0/0
|5/3
IPL 2021 Purple Cap
Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap after finishing at the top of the table with a total of 30 wickets at the end of IPL 2020. Indian pacers Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan are the current leading wicket-takers, with Jasprit Bumrah, last season’s runner-up, also having made an entry into the top five.
|No.
|Player
|M
|Ins
|Ovs
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w/5w
|1
|Harshal Patel
|1
|1
|4
|27
|5
|5/27
|5.40
|6.75
|4.80
|0/1
|2
|Avesh Khan
|1
|1
|4
|23
|2
|2/23
|11.50
|5.75
|12.00
|0/0
|3
|Rashid Khan
|1
|1
|4
|24
|2
|2/24
|12.00
|6.00
|12.00
|0/0
|4
|Chris Woakes
|1
|1
|3
|18
|2
|2/18
|9.00
|6.00
|9.00
|0/0
|5
|Jasprit Bumrah
|1
|1
|4
|26
|2
|2/26
|13.00
|6.50
|12.00
|0/0
