Monday, April 12, 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table: IPL Season 14 Purple Cap, Orange Cap Holder List

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders List: Points Table, Most runs and most wickets takers for season 14 of IPL

By: Sports Desk |
April 12, 2021 6:27:13 pm
IPL 2021 Points Table, Highest Scorers, Highest Wicket Takers (IPL)

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders List: The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun in Mumbai and Chennai, with the eight teams playing their first matches of the season. Here are how the individual tallies and points table look as the teams test each other out.

 IPL 2021 Teams Points Table

No. Teams Played Won Lost N/R Points NRR
1 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0 2 +0.779
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 0 2 +0.500
3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 0 2 +0.050
4 Punjab Kings 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000
5 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000
6 Mumbai Indians 1 1 1 0 0 -0.050
7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 1 1 0 0 -0.500
8 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 1 0 0 -0.779

IPL 2021 Orange Cap

Kings XI Punjab were out of the IPL play-off race in IPL 2021 but their skipper KL Rahul finished top in the run race to win the Orange Cap. He stands at the pole position with 670 runs. Shikhar Dhawan has raced off to an early lead this season, with his DC opening partner Prithvi Shaw close behind.

 No. Player M Ins NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100/50 4s/6s
1 Shikhar Dhawan 1 1 0 85 85 85.00 54 157.40 0/0 10/2
2 Nitish Rana 1 1 0 80 80 80.00 56 142.85 0/0 9/4
3 Prithvi Shaw 1 1 0 72 72 72.00 38 189.47 0/0 9/3
4 Manish Pandey 1 1 1 61 61* 44 138.63 0/0 2/3
5 Jonny Bairstow 1 1 0 55 55 55.00 40 137.50 0/0 5/3

IPL 2021 Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap after finishing at the top of the table with a total of 30 wickets at the end of IPL 2020. Indian pacers Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan are the current leading wicket-takers, with Jasprit Bumrah, last season’s runner-up, also having made an entry into the top five.

No. Player M Ins Ovs Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w/5w
1 Harshal Patel 1 1 4 27 5 5/27 5.40 6.75 4.80 0/1
2 Avesh Khan 1 1 4 23 2 2/23 11.50 5.75 12.00 0/0
3 Rashid Khan 1 1 4 24 2 2/24 12.00 6.00 12.00 0/0
4 Chris Woakes 1 1 3 18 2 2/18 9.00 6.00 9.00 0/0
5 Jasprit Bumrah 1 1 4 26 2 2/26 13.00 6.50 12.00 0/0

 

